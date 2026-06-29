Iran and U.S. Prepare for Crucial Technical Talks in Doha

Iranian And Us Technical Teams Working On The Implementation Of A Memorandum Of Understanding Are Set To Meet In Doha In The Coming Days

Iranian and U.S. technical teams are poised to meet in Doha in the coming days to further deliberate on implementing a memorandum of understanding. The information was confirmed by a source familiar with the ongoing discussions.

Mediators have successfully established communication channels aimed at de-escalating any potential incidents that may arise. The technical negotiations are anticipated to persist as both parties work towards their shared objectives.

These discussions and established communication links underline the commitment of both nations to foster and maintain constructive diplomatic relations. Observers remain hopeful that this engagement will result in favorable outcomes for both Iran and the U.S.