Breakthrough Deal Sees $6 Billion in Iranian Assets Released

Iranian assets frozen in Qatar will see a $6 billion release following a U.S. agreement lifting sanctions. The move is part of an interim deal aimed at resolving longstanding disputes between Iran and the United States, as reported by Iranian state media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Said On Monday That | Updated: 29-06-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 13:33 IST
Breakthrough Deal Sees $6 Billion in Iranian Assets Released
Masoud Pezeshkian

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced on Monday that an agreement with the United States has led to the lifting of oil and petrochemical sanctions. As a result, $6 billion of Iran's $12 billion in assets frozen in Qatar will be returned to Iran, according to state media.

This development is a pivotal part of an interim agreement signed this month between Iran and the United States, aiming to ease longstanding tensions and prepare a pathway toward a broader settlement of their conflicts.

The release of these funds marks a significant step forward in the diplomatic relationship between the two countries, promising potential economic impacts for Iran as discussions continue.

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