Strait of Hormuz Tensions: Oil and LNG Flows Continue Amid Escalating Conflicts

Despite recent tensions and attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, Middle Eastern producers are continuing to load oil and LNG. The recent détente between the U.S. and Iran has allowed these operations to proceed. Rising exports are causing a fluctuation in global oil prices, with notable movements from Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar, and the UAE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Middle East Producers Are Pushing Ahead With Loading Oil And Liquefied Natural Gas Despite Fresh Ship Attacks In The Strait Of Hormuz And Renewed Strikes Between The Us And Iran In Recent Days | Updated: 29-06-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 13:36 IST
Strait of Hormuz Tensions: Oil and LNG Flows Continue Amid Escalating Conflicts
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Amid escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, Middle Eastern producers continue to load oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), even as recent attacks strain U.S.-Iran relations. Shipping data reveals a slowing of energy transport following a series of retaliatory strikes, but operations have resumed with renewed diplomatic efforts.

A fourth Very Large Crude Carrier was observed loading in Saudi Arabia despite a tragic helicopter crash killing 14, while Iran accelerates oil loadings after the U.S. lifted sanctions on its exports. Rising exports from this crucial region have led to global oil price fluctuations.

Meanwhile, Qatar and UAE tankers are maintaining LNG shipments, signifying a persistent flow of resources through the strait. Data shows continued movements to key markets, illustrating the strategic importance and ongoing challenges in the region.

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