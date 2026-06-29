Russian Troops Capture Strategic Ukrainian Village

Russian forces have reportedly taken control of Bohodarivka, a village in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, according to Russian state news agency RIA, citing the Defense Ministry. The news has not been independently verified by Reuters, leaving questions surrounding the battlefield developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russian Troops Have Taken Control Of The Village Of Bohodarivka In The Donetsk Region In Eastern Ukraine | Updated: 29-06-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 14:39 IST
Russian Troops Capture Strategic Ukrainian Village
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On Monday, Russian troops claimed control over the village of Bohodarivka, situated in Ukraine's contested Donetsk region. This report, initially released by the Russian state news agency RIA, cites information from the country's Defence Ministry.

The battlefield development signifies a potential shift in the ongoing conflict between Russian and Ukrainian forces, though the extent of control remains unverified by outside sources.

Reuters was unable to independently authenticate the report, underscoring the complexities and challenges inherent in obtaining reliable information from the conflict zone.

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