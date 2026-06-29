India Denies Back-Channel Diplomacy with Pakistan Amid Strategic Tensions

India has resolutely denied any involvement in back-channel diplomatic efforts with Pakistan, amid reports suggesting intensified unofficial dialogues between the two nations. Clarifying New Delhi's stance, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized that such interactions lack official support and hold no significance for India's diplomatic agenda.

The statement comes against the backdrop of severely strained India-Pakistan relations following state-sponsored terrorism incidents, notably the Pahalgam attack in April 2025, which resulted in 26 civilian casualties. In response, India initiated 'Operation Sindoor,' a military campaign targeting terror infrastructures across Pakistan, including Pakistani-administered territories.

Amidst ongoing tensions and diplomatic isolation, the Indus Waters Treaty remains on hold, reflecting India's strategic posture. Meanwhile, unofficial dialogues involving civil society members, retired officials, and Track-2 diplomacy have generated media speculation, but India remains firm in its approach, with Prime Minister Modi reiterating that 'blood and water cannot flow together.'