Karnataka Congress Chief Criticizes BJP in Scathing Address

Karnataka Congress President BK Hariprasad sparked a debate on Monday with his remarks seemingly aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He alleged that in India, individuals can become Prime Ministers and Chief Ministers, despite being responsible for 'killing humans', whereas others face jail for 'killing cattle'.

Speaking at the 'Congress with You: Towards Protecting Your Vote' event in Mysuru, Hariprasad urged the electorate to choose between the politics of Mahatma Gandhi and that of his assassin, Godse. He warned against what he described as 'religious politics' and admonished the BJP and RSS for allegedly disregarding the Constitution.

Hariprasad accused the Bharatiya Janata Party and the RSS of lacking respect for secularism and manipulating the electoral roll revision. He called on Congress workers to vigilantly engage in verifying voter lists to counter potential exclusions under the Special Intensive Revision scheme. (ANI)