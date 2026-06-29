Defence Minister Unveils New Financial Framework to Boost DRDO Efficiency

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh introduced the Delegation of Financial Powers to DRDO (DFP-2026), aiming to improve efficiency, accountability, and self-reliance in defence technologies. The reform will enhance strategic R&D projects, enabling faster production and induction into the Defence Forces, while strengthening collaboration with industry and academia for Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 16:54 IST
Defence Minister Unveils New Financial Framework to Boost DRDO Efficiency
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveils Delegation of Financial Powers to DRDO 2026 (Photo: PIB/MinistryofDefence). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable move to modernize India's defence landscape, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled the Delegation of Financial Powers to DRDO (DFP-2026) on Monday. This reform is poised to significantly enhance the efficiency and accountability of strategic research and development projects, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence.

The DFP-2026 framework will expedite the development and deployment of cutting-edge systems, platforms, and technologies from the R&D ecosystem into the armed forces, as per Singh's announcement. This initiative aligns with the government's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat by fostering robust partnerships with industry and academic circles.

Singh emphasized that the revised financial structure aims to bolster self-reliance in defence technology, fortifying the nation's defence readiness. It encompasses new financial provisions for trial phases, testing, and evaluations, alongside sanctioning pre-project R&D efforts. The framework also delineates financial powers concerning Extra-Mural Research Projects, the Defence Innovation Accelerator, and more. Key defence figures, including Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani, graced the event in New Delhi.

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