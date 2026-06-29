Karnataka High Court Upholds Trial in Passport Fraud Case

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a petition to quash criminal proceedings against a travel agent accused of assisting fraudulent passport renewals. The court emphasized the importance of addressing such frauds, particularly those potentially linked to national security threats, and directed the trial to proceed without influence from its observations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 18:36 IST
Karnataka High Court Upholds Trial in Passport Fraud Case
Karnataka High Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court has ruled against quashing criminal proceedings involving a travel agent implicated in fraudulent passport renewals, including for an individual reportedly wanted by Andhra Pradesh's Anti-Terrorist Squad. Justice M. Nagaprasanna, in a judgment delivered on June 18, dismissed the petition filed under Section 482 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The petitioner asserted his innocence, claiming to be a legitimate travel agent and citing his disability in his defense. However, the court held that his legitimacy or disability could not exempt him from trial given allegations of using fabricated residential information to facilitate passport applications, which could threaten national security.

The judgment further highlighted the role of a police constable accused of clearing verifications based on false details and called for prompt action against such negligence. The High Court stressed that national interest supersedes personal hardship in cases linked to national security.

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