Search Operation Intensifies for Missing Man in Yamuna River

Rescue teams are conducting an extensive search for Ankit Sharma, who jumped into the Yamuna River from the DND Flyway in Delhi. Divers from the NDRF and the Delhi Fire Service are involved in the mission, which began after Sharma's personal belongings were found at the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 10:12 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 10:12 IST
Search Operation Intensifies for Missing Man in Yamuna River
Search operation in Yamuna river (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tense search operation is unfolding in Delhi's Yamuna River as rescuers attempt to locate a man who jumped from the DND Flyway. The incident, which occurred on Sunday, has seen rescue teams racing against time.

Identified as Ankit Sharma from Preet Vihar, East Delhi, the man was known for buying and selling vehicles. His scooter, clothes, and mobile phone were discovered at the location. Despite their presence at the site, Sharma's family has chosen to maintain silence with the media.

Praful Kumar of the NDRF detailed the swift response. "We were alerted about the incident from the control room. The local police informed us that it happened around 2:30 pm, and we got the alert at 3:25 pm. Our unit, based in Dwarka, swiftly mobilized to reach the scene by 4 pm," said Kumar. The operation continues with deep divers and boats tirelessly scanning the river. (ANI)

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