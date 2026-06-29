Search Operation Intensifies for Missing Man in Yamuna River

A tense search operation is unfolding in Delhi's Yamuna River as rescuers attempt to locate a man who jumped from the DND Flyway. The incident, which occurred on Sunday, has seen rescue teams racing against time.

Identified as Ankit Sharma from Preet Vihar, East Delhi, the man was known for buying and selling vehicles. His scooter, clothes, and mobile phone were discovered at the location. Despite their presence at the site, Sharma's family has chosen to maintain silence with the media.

Praful Kumar of the NDRF detailed the swift response. "We were alerted about the incident from the control room. The local police informed us that it happened around 2:30 pm, and we got the alert at 3:25 pm. Our unit, based in Dwarka, swiftly mobilized to reach the scene by 4 pm," said Kumar. The operation continues with deep divers and boats tirelessly scanning the river. (ANI)