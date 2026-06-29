Rapid Fire Response in Delhi: Heroes in the Flames

In the early hours of Monday, a fire broke out on the ground floor of a residential building in Delhi's Keshav Puram, sparking an immediate response from the Delhi Fire Service. The incident, reported at approximately 2:03 am, saw four fire tenders dispatched to the scene.

By 3 am, the flames had been successfully extinguished, with two individuals safely rescued. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in this incident, as confirmed by the fire department. Further details on the cause of the fire are still pending investigation.

On June 24, another significant fire incident occurred in a slum cluster near the Udyog Bhawan area. Around 20 firefighting units were deployed to manage the situation. Fire Officer Sandeep Duggal noted that the site, used for temporary accommodation, had numerous small LPG cylinders and electrical wires, complicating the firefighting efforts.