Cultural Diplomacy: A New Era of India-South Korea Relations

South Korean Ambassador Lee Seong-ho highlights cultural diplomacy as a vital tool in strengthening India-South Korea relations. With the increasing popularity of K-culture and Bollywood, both nations embrace each other's traditions, aiming for a two-way cultural exchange, fostering closer ties and mutual understanding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 21:00 IST
Cultural Diplomacy: A New Era of India-South Korea Relations
South Korean Ambassador to India Lee Seong-ho (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amidst the flourishing cultural exchanges between India and South Korea, South Korean Ambassador to India, Lee Seong-ho, has emphasized the pivotal role of cultural diplomacy in fortifying bilateral relations. In an interaction with ANI, Ambassador Lee recognized the burgeoning influence of K-culture and Bollywood in connecting the populations of both countries.

Highlighting the significance of cultural engagement, Ambassador Lee noted, "Cultural diplomacy, soft power diplomacy, is increasingly crucial in today's world. Culture and soft power are key mediums for mutual understanding between our peoples. The rising interest in Korean culture in India is commendable, and we are eager to support this exchange, which benefits both sides." He also pointed out the growing fascination among South Koreans with Indian culture, citing the popularity of yoga, Indian cuisine, and Bollywood films.

Ambassador Lee continued, "South Koreans are showing a greater interest in India's cultural offerings, making it a two-way exchange. This mutual curiosity is the most effective way to draw our nations closer." He stressed the role of both governments in enhancing these exchanges, as they recognize their strategic importance. The interview follows discussions on South Korea's plans to deepen economic and strategic ties with India, including in areas like shipbuilding and defense manufacturing.

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