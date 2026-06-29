Slovakia's Nuclear Leap: Mochovce Plant's Final Unit Nears Completion

Slovak Utility Slovenske Elektrarne Has Started Fuel Loading At The Fourth Unit Of The Mochovce Nuclear Power Plant

Slovenské Elektrárne, the Slovak utility company, has initiated fuel loading for the fourth unit of the Mochovce nuclear power plant, signaling the project's imminent commissioning nearly 40 years since construction began. With a capacity of 471 megawatts, this unit marks the final addition to Slovakia's second nuclear facility.

The launch of this unit will elevate Slovakia's reliance on nuclear energy, making it the highest in Europe with 77.5% of its power deriving from nuclear sources. Czech investor Daniel Kretinsky's EPH, which holds a majority stake in Slovenské Elektrárne, leads the project that surpasses France's nuclear contribution in percentage.

Amid rising global nuclear interest due to carbon emission cuts and increased demand from electrified economies, the Mochovce unit will supply 13% of Slovakia’s electricity. It consolidates Slovakia's status as a net electricity exporter, confirmed by CEO Branislav Strycek. Completion trials include tests leading to full capacity operation by year-end.