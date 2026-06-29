Puri's Snana Purnima: A Sacred Gathering of Faith and Tradition

Puri, Odisha was the epicenter of spiritual fervor as over four lakh devotees gathered for the sacred Snana Purnima festival on Monday. In anticipation of such a large turnout, local law enforcement rolled out comprehensive security and crowd-management strategies at the revered Jagannath Temple.

Puri Superintendent of Police Prateek Singh highlighted the measures, which included deploying 79 platoons of police, senior officers, and special task forces, alongside resources like fire services and ambulances. Enhanced surveillance was operational with numerous CCTV cameras installed in and around the temple precincts.

Inspector General Dr. Satyajit Naik emphasized the meticulous security planning, devised alongside district and temple authorities. The ceremonial Chhera Pahanra ritual by Puri's erstwhile King Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb punctuated the festival's proceedings, marking an ancient bathing tradition that prepares the deities for the Rath Yatra.