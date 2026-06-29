India and South Korea Forge Ahead with AI and Critical Mineral Partnerships

South Korea is intensifying its collaboration with India in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and critical minerals. The South Korean Ambassador to India, Lee Seong-ho, highlighted the vast potential for partnership as both nations seek to deepen their cooperation in these key areas.

During an interview, Ambassador Lee noted that the leadership of both countries is keen on expanding their cooperation across critical technologies. Recently, both governments have expressed strong interest in enhancing their collaboration, particularly in AI, by leveraging each country's unique expertise and resources.

The Joint Strategic Vision established in April during South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's visit to India underscores this collaboration. It sets AI and critical minerals as the cornerstones of future partnerships, with initiatives such as the India-Korea Digital Bridge focusing on AI, data governance, and digital business innovations. Prime Minister Modi has invited Korean firms to explore opportunities in India's burgeoning semiconductor sector, further aligning with both nations' economic strategies.

On critical minerals, the two countries have committed to developing secure and innovative supply chains, critical amid global market uncertainties. This collaboration includes advancements in geological mapping, AI-based exploration, and recovery of minerals from e-waste, positioning both nations as leaders in circular economy practices.

Ambassador Lee described India and South Korea as 'ideal natural partners,' rooted in political trust and economic complementarity, and emphasized the importance of upholding a rules-based international order. Both nations, free of historical conflicts, aim to bolster a partnership that leverages India’s talent and IT infrastructure with Korea’s manufacturing capabilities, creating a robust alliance for future challenges.