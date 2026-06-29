British Hearts Broken: Draper and Raducanu Withdraw from Wimbledon

Britain's tennis hopes were dashed as Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu pulled out of Wimbledon due to injuries. Draper's arm injury recurrence halted his participation, while Raducanu withdrew due to a leg fracture. This resulted in an opening day filled with losses for the British players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Britains Former World Number Four Jack Draper Withdrew From Wimbledon Due To An Arm Injury On Monday In A Second Big Blow For The Home Crowd After Emma Raducanu Also Pulled Out Before She Could Hit A Ball Draper Had To Cut Short Last Season With A Bone Injury In His Arm And The Noshow Left The Opening Day Of The Third Grand Slam Of The Year Already Bereft Of Britains Two Biggest Tennis Names Devastated To Share That I Have Had To Withdraw From My First Round Match Due To A Recurrence Of My Arm Injury | Updated: 29-06-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 21:01 IST
British Hearts Broken: Draper and Raducanu Withdraw from Wimbledon
Jack Draper

Britain's tennis enthusiasts faced disappointment as former world number four, Jack Draper, announced his withdrawal from Wimbledon due to an arm injury. This news came as a second significant blow, following Emma Raducanu's earlier withdrawal due to a leg fracture.

Draper, who had been struggling with a bone injury, expressed his devastation in a statement. His absence left a noticeable gap on the opening day, which was already missing two of Britain's top tennis stars. The schedule had originally pitted him against American Taylor Fritz.

Meanwhile, Raducanu's announcement added to the gloomy outlook for British tennis at the tournament. Despite the setback, the atmosphere remained vibrant with hope, although it was peppered with a series of early eliminations, including those of young talents like Mika Stojsavljevic and Max Basing.

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