Assam Congress Demands Education Minister's Resignation Amid Exam Scandals

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has ramped up its campaign against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, demanding his resignation over severe claims of irregularities in competitive examinations. APCC leaders held press conferences across Assam, urging accountability from the Centre amid allegations of widespread paper leaks.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora criticized the government's examination management, citing approximately 41 major incidents of paper leaks affecting over 1.4 crore candidates between 2019 and 2024. Bora expressed concerns over examinations such as NEET-UG and UGC-NET, stating the issue spans various recruitment exams and is undermining the future of students nationwide.

Bora further criticized the government's education policies, questioning its capacity to safeguard the nation's future and alleging ideological interference in educational content. He emphasized the Congress's commitment to pursuing their campaign until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns, citing ongoing student grievances and incidents of alleged suicides linked to exam controversies.