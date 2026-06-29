Assam Congress Demands Education Minister's Resignation Amid Exam Scandals

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has intensified its demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities, holding press conferences across Assam. They accuse the Centre of risking students' futures with numerous paper leaks in competitive exams over recent years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 20:20 IST
Assam Congress Demands Education Minister's Resignation Amid Exam Scandals
Former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora at the press conference (Photo: @ripunbora/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has ramped up its campaign against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, demanding his resignation over severe claims of irregularities in competitive examinations. APCC leaders held press conferences across Assam, urging accountability from the Centre amid allegations of widespread paper leaks.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora criticized the government's examination management, citing approximately 41 major incidents of paper leaks affecting over 1.4 crore candidates between 2019 and 2024. Bora expressed concerns over examinations such as NEET-UG and UGC-NET, stating the issue spans various recruitment exams and is undermining the future of students nationwide.

Bora further criticized the government's education policies, questioning its capacity to safeguard the nation's future and alleging ideological interference in educational content. He emphasized the Congress's commitment to pursuing their campaign until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns, citing ongoing student grievances and incidents of alleged suicides linked to exam controversies.

TRENDING

1
End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

Global
2
Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Global
3
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Global
4
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

Melting Ice, Rising Risk: Why Glacier Hazards Need Urgent Global Attention

Can SDG Education Confront the Power Structures Behind Climate and Hunger?

Can Rural Policy Deliver the SDGs, or Just Promise Them?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026