Unprecedented Security for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2023 at Nunwan Base Camp

Security has been significantly intensified at the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in anticipation of the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. With the pilgrimage set to begin on July 3, authorities are implementing a comprehensive security plan to ensure the safety of thousands of religious devotees.

The Nunwan base camp, a key starting point for pilgrims traveling along the Pahalgam route, is witnessing enhanced surveillance and security checks. Security forces, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force, are maintaining a vigilant watch through round-the-clock patrols, frisking, and vehicle inspections.

Special units such as Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad teams have been deployed to carry out anti-sabotage operations, ensuring a safe environment for the pilgrims. Pilgrims will undergo thorough checks, including vehicle inspections and X-ray baggage screenings, confirming a multi-tier security strategy designed to uphold the sanctity and security of the pilgrimage.