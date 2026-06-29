Unprecedented Security for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2023 at Nunwan Base Camp

Ahead of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, security forces have tightened measures at Jammu and Kashmir’s Nunwan base camp. Various agencies, including the CRPF and J&K Police, are ensuring pilgrims’ safety with enhanced surveillance, vehicle checks, and special squads as thousands prepare for the sacred pilgrimage starting July 3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 21:42 IST
Unprecedented Security for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2023 at Nunwan Base Camp
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security has been significantly intensified at the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in anticipation of the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. With the pilgrimage set to begin on July 3, authorities are implementing a comprehensive security plan to ensure the safety of thousands of religious devotees.

The Nunwan base camp, a key starting point for pilgrims traveling along the Pahalgam route, is witnessing enhanced surveillance and security checks. Security forces, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force, are maintaining a vigilant watch through round-the-clock patrols, frisking, and vehicle inspections.

Special units such as Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad teams have been deployed to carry out anti-sabotage operations, ensuring a safe environment for the pilgrims. Pilgrims will undergo thorough checks, including vehicle inspections and X-ray baggage screenings, confirming a multi-tier security strategy designed to uphold the sanctity and security of the pilgrimage.

TRENDING

1
End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

Global
2
Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Global
3
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Global
4
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

Melting Ice, Rising Risk: Why Glacier Hazards Need Urgent Global Attention

Can SDG Education Confront the Power Structures Behind Climate and Hunger?

Can Rural Policy Deliver the SDGs, or Just Promise Them?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026