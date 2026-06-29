Supreme Court Expands Presidential Power in FTC Dismissal Case

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Donald Trump’s dismissal of Democratic Federal Trade Commission member Rebecca Slaughter, enhancing presidential power over government regulatory agencies. This ruling overturns a 1935 precedent that protected agency leaders from being removed by the president at will.

In a 6-3 decision, powered by the court’s conservative majority, the justices declared tenure protections for FTC members unconstitutional, invoking broader executive powers under the U.S. Constitution. Chief Justice John Roberts emphasized that the FTC's functions are inherently executive, aligning with the president's constitutional role.

This decision, though not affecting the Federal Reserve’s independence, indicates potential government restructuring, prompting concerns regarding the expanded presidential authority over numerous independent commissions. Trump's supporters hail the decision as a reinforcement of presidential power, while critics fear it undermines the balance and checks of executive oversight.