Odisha CM Congratulates Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Historic Win

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik was visited by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at his residence in Puri during Deva Snana Purnima. They discussed promoting Odisha's art and culture. The visit followed Pattnaik's return from Russia after becoming the first Indian to win the Russian Grand Sand Master Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 22:08 IST
Odisha CM Congratulates Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Historic Win
Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik received a special visit from Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at his Puri residence on Deva Snana Purnima. The meeting celebrated Pattnaik's triumphant return from Russia, where he became the first Indian to win the prestigious Russian Grand Sand Master Cup.

The Chief Minister, who first visited Lord Jagannath to seek blessings on the sacred day, extended his congratulations to Pattnaik during the visit. The occasion marked a pivotal moment, highlighting the significance of promoting Odisha's rich art and cultural heritage on an international platform.

Following the ceremonial bathing ritual of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra at the Snana Mandap, Chief Minister Majhi engaged with Pattnaik's family and expressed admiration for his artistic achievements. The Deva Snana Purnima festival, a key event fortifying Odia traditions, saw thousands of devotees participating in this time-honored celebration.

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