Odisha CM Congratulates Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Historic Win

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik received a special visit from Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at his Puri residence on Deva Snana Purnima. The meeting celebrated Pattnaik's triumphant return from Russia, where he became the first Indian to win the prestigious Russian Grand Sand Master Cup.

The Chief Minister, who first visited Lord Jagannath to seek blessings on the sacred day, extended his congratulations to Pattnaik during the visit. The occasion marked a pivotal moment, highlighting the significance of promoting Odisha's rich art and cultural heritage on an international platform.

Following the ceremonial bathing ritual of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra at the Snana Mandap, Chief Minister Majhi engaged with Pattnaik's family and expressed admiration for his artistic achievements. The Deva Snana Purnima festival, a key event fortifying Odia traditions, saw thousands of devotees participating in this time-honored celebration.