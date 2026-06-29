Delhi University Unveils Key Dates for Postgraduate Admissions 2026-27

The University of Delhi unveiled the timeline for the CSAS (PG) 2026-27 admissions on Monday, outlining crucial dates for upgrade, mid-entry, correction windows, and the third round of seat allocations. Admissions under performance-based programmes, and the CW, Sports, and Ward categories are also included.

The upgrade window for candidates who secured admission in Rounds I or II will operate from 10:00 AM on June 30 to 4:59 PM on July 1. Eligible candidates can choose to 'Freeze' or 'Upgrade' their admission status within this period.

Furthermore, the mid-entry and correction windows are scheduled from 10:00 AM on July 2 to 4:59 PM on July 4. New candidates, or those who could not finalize their initial applications, can participate by paying a Rs 1,000 fee. Corrections to specific fields for already registered candidates are also open. Subsequent admissions milestones include the July 6 release of the third round of seat allocations and performance-based programmes, followed by the CW, Sports, and Ward quota results on July 7. Accepted seats must be confirmed by July 9, with reviews until July 10, and fee payments due by July 11.

Depending on the availability of seats, the university may announce further rounds of allocation, according to the statement.