Rajasthan, Haryana End 30-Year Yamuna Water Dispute

Rajasthan and Haryana have taken a major step toward improving drinking water access after signing an agreement for the construction and implementation of the Yamuna Water Project in New Delhi. The agreement, signed in the presence of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, brings an end to a water-sharing issue that had remained unresolved for nearly three decades. The project will enable Rajasthan to receive its allocated share of Yamuna water through a modern underground pipeline network while also strengthening water supply for parts of Haryana.

The signing ceremony was attended by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Jal Shakti Minister C. R. Patil and senior officials from the Central and State Governments. The project is expected to improve drinking water availability for millions of people living in water-scarce regions and create a stronger framework for cooperation between the two neighbouring states.

Underground Pipeline Network to Carry Yamuna Water

Under the agreement, nearly 580 million cubic metres (MCM) of water will be supplied from the Yamuna Canal to Rajasthan between July and October every year through three underground pipelines. Each pipeline will have a diameter of more than 3.6 metres, creating a dedicated system for transporting water while reducing losses during distribution.

The project will allow Rajasthan to utilise the share of Yamuna water allocated to it under the 1994 Memorandum of Understanding on the sharing of utilisable surface waters of the Upper Yamuna Basin. Along with supporting Rajasthan, the pipeline system will also strengthen drinking water availability in parts of Haryana by creating an integrated infrastructure designed for efficient water management.

The agreement includes detailed provisions covering financial responsibilities, cost-sharing between the two states, water allocation, release schedules and maintenance arrangements. It also establishes monitoring systems, transparency measures and a structured mechanism for resolving disputes, creating a comprehensive framework for the project's long-term operation.

Water Relief for Several Districts

Speaking at the event, Amit Shah described the agreement as an example of resolving complex issues through dialogue and cooperative federalism. He said the partnership between the Central Government, the two state governments and the Central Water Commission helped prepare a scientifically designed agreement that is expected to remain effective for many years.

Once implemented, the project will provide drinking water to Rajasthan's districts of Sikar, Churu and Jhunjhunu, while also benefiting the Bhiwani and Fatehabad regions of Haryana. Many of these areas regularly face water shortages, making reliable access to safe drinking water a priority for local communities.

The project also creates opportunities to store surplus water in large ponds, allowing groundwater levels to improve through natural recharge. This additional benefit could strengthen water security in regions that depend heavily on groundwater for domestic and agricultural needs.

A Step Towards Stronger Water Security

The Yamuna Water Project is expected to support social and economic development across the arid and semi-arid regions of Rajasthan by ensuring a more dependable source of drinking water. Better access to water can improve public health, reduce pressure on existing water resources and support the growing needs of both urban and rural populations.

The agreement also lays the foundation for coordinated implementation involving the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Central Water Commission and the governments of Rajasthan and Haryana. With clearly defined responsibilities and a shared commitment to execution, the project moves beyond policy discussions and enters the implementation stage.

For residents of the affected districts, the project represents more than a new pipeline network. It brings the promise of improved water security, better resource management and a practical solution to a dispute that had remained unresolved for nearly thirty years, demonstrating how cooperation between governments can deliver lasting benefits for people on the ground.