Delhi Police Foil Crime Attempt: Two Criminals Injured in Lajpat Nagar Shootout

Two wanted criminals were injured in a late-night shootout with Delhi's police forces near Jal Vihar. Identified as Pramod Kumar and Rajesh, they were caught post-encounter while attempting a crime. Weapons were recovered, and Kumar has an extensive criminal history with over 113 cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 12:30 IST
Delhi Police Foil Crime Attempt: Two Criminals Injured in Lajpat Nagar Shootout
Two wanted criminals injured in encounter with Delhi Police (Photo/Delhi Police). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a dramatic late-night encounter, Delhi's efforts to thwart crime saw success when a joint police operation intercepted two known offenders near Jal Vihar. The accused, identified as Pramod Kumar alias Tutan and Rajesh, sustained bullet wounds in an exchange of gunfire with the police.

Alerted to a potential crime, authorities set up a trap to apprehend the criminals, who were reportedly en route to commit an illegal act on a stolen motorcycle. The action unfolded shortly after midnight as the suspects abandoned their vehicle and opened fire upon being flagged by officers.

The police responded in self-defense, leading to the capture of Kumar and Rajesh, both injured in the legs. Officers recovered firearms from the scene, highlighting Kumar's notorious past, marked by 113 prior cases of serious offenses. The investigation into this foiled crime is ongoing.

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