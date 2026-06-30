Kharge Stands Firm Amid Legal Challenges: Questions RSS's Role

Karnataka's Home Minister Priyank Kharge, undeterred by a court summon, continues to question the RSS's influence and constitutional adherences, alleging their ties with the BJP. Legal proceedings initiated by Tejas Gowda claim defamation, pushing Kharge to defend his stance on the RSS's historical and present-day operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 13:50 IST
Kharge Stands Firm Amid Legal Challenges: Questions RSS's Role
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a resolute stand, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge declared he will not be silenced by legal threats after a Bengaluru court issued summons against him over remarks aimed at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Speaking to reporters, Kharge stressed the support of the Constitution empowers him to question the RSS.

The summons, also involving Pradesh Youth Congress leader Mohammed Haris Nalapad, follow accusations of defamation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Initiator of the complaint, Tejas Gowda, expressed his dismay over Kharge's remarks and stated his pursuit of justice remains strictly within legal parameters.

Kharge has consistently called attention to what he perceives as the RSS's undue influence over the BJP, seeking clarity on the RSS's constitutional and financial transparency. His public questioning of the RSS's historical actions and current status has sparked fierce responses from BJP allies, intensifying the ongoing political discourse.

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