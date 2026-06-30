Assam Launches Crackdown on Illegal Sawmills

Assam's Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah announced a statewide crackdown on illegal sawmills. The initiative aims to shut down unauthorized operations and ensure adherence to legal requirements. Officials face accountability for inaction, while citizens are encouraged to report illicit activities. The government emphasizes safeguarding forest resources and calls for public cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 22:16 IST
Assam Launches Crackdown on Illegal Sawmills
Forest officials dismantling an illegal sawmill in Assam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to combat illegal logging, Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah has announced a mission to identify, seize, and permanently close unauthorized sawmills across the state. This initiative underscores the government's commitment to preserving Assam's forests and biodiversity, warning officials of strict consequences for those failing in their duties.

Under the directive of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Forest Department has embarked on an extensive enforcement drive. The operation targets illegal sawmills, especially in remote regions where unauthorized timber processing is prevalent. Officials have been ordered to confiscate illegally stored timber and ensure that licensed operations adhere to legal standards.

Minister Mallabaruah emphasized that comprehensive inspections will verify compliance with legal documents needed for timber operations. A dedicated helpline, 94352-04444, has been launched for citizens to confidentially report illegal activities. The government remains resolute in its mission to end forest exploitation, with the cooperation of both officials and the public.

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