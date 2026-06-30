Thrilling Upsets and Victories: Day Two Highlights at Wimbledon
Day two at Wimbledon witnessed thrilling matches, with Alexander Zverev overcoming Belgium's Blockx, and Elina Svitolina suffering an unexpected defeat. Other notable matches included wins by Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, and Amanda Anisimova. The event captivated fans with dramatic victories and unexpected exits.
Day two at Wimbledon provided tennis fans with thrilling matches and significant upsets. In a gripping contest lasting nearly three hours, Alexander Zverev, the reigning French Open champion, overcame a strong challenge from Belgium's Alexander Blockx. Zverev emerged victorious with a 6-4 6-7(8) 7-6(5) 7-6(0) scoreline.
Elina Svitolina, the eighth seed, faced a shocking first-round exit, losing to fellow Ukrainian Daria Snigur in a match that saw Svitolina squander a 4-0 lead in the first set. Snigur triumphed 7-5 6-2, marking the first major upset in the women's draw.
Other highlights included Iga Swiatek's hard-fought victory over American Taylor Townsend, winning 6-1 2-6 6-3. Meanwhile, defending champion Elena Rybakina and Finnish qualifier Otto Virtanen advanced after tough battles, and Amanda Anisimova secured a second-round spot with a win over Lina Gjorcheska.