Thrilling Upsets and Victories: Day Two Highlights at Wimbledon

Highlights Of The Second Day At Wimbledon On Tuesday Times Gmt Zverev Beats Blockx World Number Three And Reigning French Open Champion Alexander Zverev Overcame A Stern Challenge From Belgiums Alexander Blockx

Day two at Wimbledon provided tennis fans with thrilling matches and significant upsets. In a gripping contest lasting nearly three hours, Alexander Zverev, the reigning French Open champion, overcame a strong challenge from Belgium's Alexander Blockx. Zverev emerged victorious with a 6-4 6-7(8) 7-6(5) 7-6(0) scoreline.

Elina Svitolina, the eighth seed, faced a shocking first-round exit, losing to fellow Ukrainian Daria Snigur in a match that saw Svitolina squander a 4-0 lead in the first set. Snigur triumphed 7-5 6-2, marking the first major upset in the women's draw.

Other highlights included Iga Swiatek's hard-fought victory over American Taylor Townsend, winning 6-1 2-6 6-3. Meanwhile, defending champion Elena Rybakina and Finnish qualifier Otto Virtanen advanced after tough battles, and Amanda Anisimova secured a second-round spot with a win over Lina Gjorcheska.