Bridging Cultures Through Folklore: The 13th Katha Session

The 13th edition of the Katha Session, devoted to German folklore, delved into the timeless allure of myths, fairy tales, and enduring traditions. Speakers spotlighted the cultural connections between India and Germany through the ancient art of storytelling.

Judith Weinberger-Singh, the Hanns Seidel Foundation's Resident Representative to India, reflected on German folklore's essence, naming the forest as its defining symbol. She shared personal anecdotes of growing up with Grimm Brothers' fairy tales and stories from her grandparents.

India Foundation President Ram Madhav underscored folklore's power to reveal civilization's shared threads across geographical divides. He emphasized that the common human experiences reflected in ancient stories transcend boundaries, further connecting global cultures.