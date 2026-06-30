Bridging Cultures Through Folklore: The 13th Katha Session
The 13th Katha Session delved into German folklore, exploring myths and fairy tales while highlighting cultural ties between India and Germany. Speakers emphasized storytelling's role in connecting civilizations. Notable contributions included insights from Judith Weinberger-Singh of the Hanns Seidel Foundation and reflections by India Foundation President Ram Madhav.
The 13th edition of the Katha Session, devoted to German folklore, delved into the timeless allure of myths, fairy tales, and enduring traditions. Speakers spotlighted the cultural connections between India and Germany through the ancient art of storytelling.
Judith Weinberger-Singh, the Hanns Seidel Foundation's Resident Representative to India, reflected on German folklore's essence, naming the forest as its defining symbol. She shared personal anecdotes of growing up with Grimm Brothers' fairy tales and stories from her grandparents.
India Foundation President Ram Madhav underscored folklore's power to reveal civilization's shared threads across geographical divides. He emphasized that the common human experiences reflected in ancient stories transcend boundaries, further connecting global cultures.