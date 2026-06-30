Mystery Surrounds Death of Physiotherapist in Karnataka Homestay

The mother of Sai Surabhi, a 26-year-old physiotherapist found dead in Karnataka, demands a thorough investigation, alleging her daughter was traced by an accused despite threats. Surabhi's death at a homestay is under investigation for possible murder, suicide, or poisoning, with her boyfriend hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 22:30 IST
Mystery Surrounds Death of Physiotherapist in Karnataka Homestay
Mother of deceased physiotherapist Sai Surabhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district, the death of 26-year-old physiotherapist Sai Surabhi has sparked a demand for a comprehensive investigation. Her mother alleges that Surabhi, who had moved for safety, was traced and killed by an accused individual. This claim follows persistent threats to Surabhi's life.

Speaking to ANI, Geetha, Surabhi's mother, dismissed the notion of suicide, emphasizing her daughter's aspirations and determination to improve her life's circumstances. Geetha highlighted the accused's history of complaints and called for the strictest punishment possible, urging a detailed probe into the tragic event.

Police reports indicate Surabhi was found deceased at a private homestay under mysterious circumstances, alongside her unconscious boyfriend, Sanjeeth Ali. With no clear injuries, officials collected various evidence including tablets and a rope. Authorities are delving into multiple possibilities: murder, suicide, and poisoning.

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