Mystery Shrouds Death of Physiotherapist at Karnataka Homestay

A 26-year-old physiotherapist, Sai Surabhi, was found dead in a homestay near Karnataka's Muddenahalli, while her boyfriend, Mohammed Sanjeet Ali, was discovered unconscious. Police, examining multiple angles including murder, suicide, and poisoning, await forensic reports to confirm the cause of death. Family allegations and past drug charges complicate the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 09:59 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 09:59 IST
Mystery Shrouds Death of Physiotherapist at Karnataka Homestay
Representatives Image (Photo/Retuers). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

A 26-year-old physiotherapist named Sai Surabhi was discovered dead under enigmatic circumstances in a private homestay near Muddenahalli, Karnataka, according to police reports. Her boyfriend, Mohammed Sanjeet Ali, was found unconscious in the same room and has since been hospitalized.

Authorities are exploring various possibilities including murder, suicide, and poisoning. Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police Kushal Chowksi revealed that the scene contained a rope, numerous tablets, and vomit, but emphasized that the definitive cause would be determined post-mortem.

Surabhi and Ali, who were in a controversial relationship, checked into the homestay days earlier. Allegations involving narcotics surfaced, complicating the probe. The case remains open as police await critical forensic findings to unravel the truth behind Surabhi's death.

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