Knife Attack in Telangana Leads to Injuries During Arrest

In a dramatic turn of events in Telangana's Rangareddy district, a wanted criminal and a police officer sustained injuries as the suspect resisted arrest by attacking with a knife. The incident, which unfolded at around 11 p.m. near ORR Exit No. 12 in Bonguluru village, saw the police responding with gunfire to subdue the assailant.

The accused, Busmi Srikanth, also known as Ammiraju, is implicated in numerous theft cases across the Telugu states. During the attempted arrest, Srikanth lashed out with a knife, injuring an officer before being shot in the leg by the police. Both the suspect and the injured officer were transported to a Vanasthalipuram hospital for treatment, while an investigation into the attack continues.

In an unrelated incident, a murder investigation is underway in Hyderabad's Santosh Nagar area. Raju, a resident of Rajaiah Thota, was allegedly bludgeoned with a stone by Nagaraju, who was apprehended by a special police team. Authorities have dispatched the victim's body for a post-mortem as they try to establish a motive for the violent act.