Revolutionizing Emergency Healthcare: AIIMS Launches 'Aapat Setu'

'Aapat Setu', a digital emergency referral platform launched by AIIMS Bilaspur, aims to enhance emergency response by enabling the sharing of critical patient information in real time. Developed by a 14-year-old student, the platform promises to reduce delays in emergency care and improve patient outcomes across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 10:57 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 10:57 IST
Revolutionizing Emergency Healthcare: AIIMS Launches 'Aapat Setu'
AIIMS Bilaspur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move to advance digital healthcare systems, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bilaspur, has launched 'Aapat Setu', a novel digital emergency referral platform. This innovative system, envisioned by a Class IX student, allows hospitals to share vital medical information about critically ill patients before they arrive at referral centers.

The virtual unveiling of 'Aapat Setu' was led by Narendra Kumar Arora, Chairman of AIIMS Bilaspur, and guided by Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda. This development, attributed to Darsh Verma's ingenuity at just 14 years old, aims to eliminate treatment delays by ensuring timely medical data is available to specialists.

'Aapat Setu' empowers referring hospitals to upload crucial patient data in real-time, ensuring medical teams are well-prepared before patient arrivals. The platform, designed for scalability, connects hundreds of hospitals and could be expanded nationwide. AIIMS Bilaspur advocates its nationwide adoption, foreseeing it as a model for digital emergency referrals.

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