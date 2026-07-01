Kim Dotcom's Extradition Battle Continues

Kim Dotcom, founder of Megaupload, has lost his latest appeal against extradition to the United States. The German-born, New Zealand resident has been contesting extradition since 2012, after an FBI-ordered raid targeted his Auckland home. He faces criminal charges related to his defunct website.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kim Dotcom Lost His Latest Appeal On Wednesday To Avoid Extradition To The United States | Updated: 01-07-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 12:53 IST
Kim Dotcom's Extradition Battle Continues

Kim Dotcom has lost his latest appeal to avoid extradition to the United States. Legal proceedings have been ongoing since 2012 after a notorious raid on his Auckland residence led to his current legal predicaments.

The case against Dotcom, originally hailing from Germany but now holding residency in New Zealand, revolves around his creation of the file-sharing platform Megaupload. The website, now defunct, has been at the center of an international legal battle.

The United States accuses Dotcom of several criminal charges tied to Megaupload, a platform once popular among internet users for its file-sharing capabilities, but which has been mired in controversy over copyright infringement.

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