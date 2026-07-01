Monsoon Lashes Himachal: Heavy Rains, Road Closures, and Rising Toll

The Southwest Monsoon has fully enveloped Himachal Pradesh, arriving six days late. Recent rains have led to widespread infrastructural damage and 128 casualties. The India Meteorological Department forecasts continued heavy rains, exacerbated by an incoming Western Disturbance, heightening concerns over road closures and increasing financial losses in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 12:52 IST
Monsoon Lashes Himachal: Heavy Rains, Road Closures, and Rising Toll
Heavy rain in Shimla (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Southwest Monsoon has officially covered all of Himachal Pradesh, arriving six days later than the usual onset date of June 25, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). As of July 1, areas including Shimla, Sirmaur, and Kullu are now under the monsoon's influence.

The IMD had already indicated favorable conditions for the monsoon's progression, predicting widespread rainfall activity in the coming week. Heavy to very heavy rains are anticipated in isolated regions, with a fresh Western Disturbance potentially intensifying precipitation from July 2.

Pre-monsoon weather has wreaked havoc across the state, causing the destruction of key infrastructure and leading to 128 fatalities between March and June. The latest State Emergency Operation Centre report lists a financial loss of Rs 2,984.27 lakh. Mandi district is the worst hit with significant road blockages, severely affecting transportation.

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