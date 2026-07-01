Xi Jinping Urges Communist Party to Adapt Amid Challenges as China Celebrates 105th Anniversary

President Xi Jinping called for the Communist Party of China to adapt to changing times while preserving its achievements. Challenges from slower economic growth and demographic issues were noted. Xi emphasized the need to confront domestic and international challenges, reinforce party unity, and advance reunification with Taiwan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chinas Ruling Communist Party Must Keep Pace With Changing Circumstances While Safeguarding The Advances It Has Made | Updated: 01-07-2026 12:55 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 12:55 IST
Xi Jinping Urges Communist Party to Adapt Amid Challenges as China Celebrates 105th Anniversary
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In a speech celebrating the 105th anniversary of the Communist Party of China, President Xi Jinping stressed the necessity for the party to keep pace with evolving circumstances while maintaining its hard-won advancements. He did not list specific threats, but experts cite economic deceleration and demographic decline as significant hurdles for China, the world's second-largest economy.

Speaking at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, Xi emphasized that China is in a phase where opportunities intertwine with risks and challenges. He exhorted party members to adapt to changes and tackle both domestic and international issues, amid mounting tensions with the United States, Western technology restrictions, and issues surrounding Taiwan.

Founded in 1921 by a small group of revolutionaries, the Communist Party now consists of over 100 million members. Xi has spearheaded an extensive anti-corruption campaign and issued a 10-week political reeducation course for senior military officers. He reiterated ambitions for Taiwan's reunification, a point dismissed by Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council as a reiteration of past rhetoric.

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