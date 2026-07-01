Monsoon Halts Kedarnath Helicopter Yatra: Safety Takes Precedence

Helicopter services for the Kedarnath Dham Yatra were suspended amid monsoon-induced safety concerns, as reported by officials on Wednesday. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation's guidelines influenced this decision to ensure passenger safety during adverse weather conditions.

Vishal Mishra, the District Magistrate of Rudraprayag, announced that helicopter operations have come to a halt until conditions improve. Operators such as Thambi Aviation and Himalayan Heli have returned to base. Pilgrims are advised to use ponies, mules, and palanquins for travel. Services are set to resume only after favorable weather returns and clearances are granted.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rainfall alert for Rudraprayag district through July 4. In response, the Uttarakhand government has activated emergency protocols and is sending SMS weather alerts following an Orange Alert announcement. Potential heavy downpours may significantly reduce the Char Dham Yatra pilgrim footfall, as warned by Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman.