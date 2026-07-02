Gujarat's 'Operation Surakshit Cyberspace': A 28-Day Mission for Digital Safety

Gujarat Police launches 'Operation Surakshit Cyberspace', a 28-day campaign to strengthen online safety for women and children, focusing on community engagement, technology-driven surveillance, and rapid legal action to combat cybercrimes and enhance public confidence in digital platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 14:34 IST
Gujarat's 'Operation Surakshit Cyberspace': A 28-Day Mission for Digital Safety
Operation Surakshit Cyberspace (Photo/GujaratCMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat Police has unveiled a major initiative— 'Operation Surakshit Cyberspace' — with the aim of fortifying online safety for women and children across the state. Set to run from July 1 to July 28, 2026, this campaign endeavors to build a secure digital ecosystem through community engagement, technology-driven surveillance, and rapid legal action, according to a release from the Chief Minister's office.

The campaign is intelligence-driven, focusing on thwarting cybercrimes and building public confidence in digital platforms. Women's and children's safety in the digital sphere is paramount, with the police force committed to securing cyberspace for all residents. The operation emphasizes cyber awareness, victim outreach, and collaboration with various community stakeholders.

Additional Director General of Police Ajay Choudhary stated that the initiative aims to proactively identify potential victims and prevent financial losses through community awareness and timely police intervention. The campaign leverages cyber intelligence and structured implementation strategies to create a safer online environment. Cooperation with banks, educational institutions, and community leaders is crucial in expanding preventive measures and promoting responsible digital behavior.

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