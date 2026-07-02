Punjab Police Accelerates Vehicle Disposal Drive: 7,402 Cars Disposed

The Punjab Police has significantly ramped up efforts to manage unclaimed vehicles, successfully disposing of 7,402 impounded cars over the past month. According to directives from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, these actions are part of a broader initiative to expedite the disposal of such vehicles statewide.

Before this drive, police stations across Punjab had custody of 55,721 vehicles. Due to increased checks on traffic violations and illegal activities, an additional 3,355 vehicles were impounded just last month, pushing the total number of vehicles held to 59,076. However, the recent disposal activity has now reduced the total to 51,674 vehicles in police possession.

DGP Gaurav Yadav highlighted the success of the campaign, noting that the combination of vehicle checks and efficient follow-ups has led to the disposal of a significant portion of impounded vehicles. Meanwhile, legal reviews are ongoing for 8,121 vehicles, excluding those pending under Section 52A of the NDPS Act, for which 1,276 applications are awaiting legal procedures.

The initiative saw aggressive implementation across various districts, with Jalandhar Commissionerate alone disposing of 779 vehicles. Moga, Bathinda, and other districts also reported significant reductions. Special DGP Praveen Kumar Sinha assured that the police aim to fast-track the release of remaining vehicles while adhering to legal protocols.