Mehli Mistry Steps Down Amidst Restructuring at RNT Associates

Mehli Mistry, a long-time associate of Ratan Tata, resigned as Director of RNT Associates following his exit as trustee of Tata Trusts. His resignation aligns with the re-distribution of assets in accordance with Ratan Tata's will, marking a significant leadership transition at the private investment firm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 15:12 IST
Mehli Mistry Steps Down Amidst Restructuring at RNT Associates
Tata Group (Photo/@TataCompanies). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mehli Mistry, a key figure in the late Ratan Tata's inner circle and former trustee of several Tata trusts, has officially resigned as Director of RNT Associates Private Limited. The company, a high-stake investment firm valued at over ₹1,000 crore, plays a vital role in managing investments in significant enterprises such as Ola Electric and Urban Company.

According to an individual aware of the internal changes, Mistry's departure is concurrent with his decision to step down from his trustee roles at the Ratan Tata Endowment Trust and Foundation. This reshuffle follows provisions in Ratan Tata's will, ensuring a seamless transition of leadership within RNT Associates to the newly appointed trustees.

Mistry's resignation, effective July 1, 2026, reflects his focus on other commitments and facilitates the re-allocation of assets between Ratan Tata’s personal trust and foundation. In his resignation letter, Mistry expressed his confidence in the Board's ability to advance the company's founding objectives, set forth by Mr. Tata.

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