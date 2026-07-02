Bolsonaro Family Feud Threatens Election Campaign

A growing discord between Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro and his stepmother, former First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro, could erode his support among women voters as he runs for presidency. Michelle, influential in conservative women's outreach, resigned from her party role, straining the party's election strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Widening Rift Between Farright Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro And His Stepmother | Updated: 02-07-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 15:31 IST
Bolsonaro Family Feud Threatens Election Campaign
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The widening feud between Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro and his stepmother, Michelle Bolsonaro, is posing significant challenges to Flavio's presidential campaign, particularly among women voters. Michelle, known for her effective outreach to conservative and evangelical women, resigned from her role in the Liberal Party's women's wing, citing disrespect from Flavio. The dispute could jeopardize Flavio's ability to attract the female vote, a demographic where he trails his opponents.

Michelle Bolsonaro's departure comes as a blow to the party's efforts to soften its image among women, crucial in the upcoming October elections. Recent polls show former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva leading Flavio by a considerable margin among women. Michelle's role had previously helped bridge the gap in appeal, a task now made more challenging after her exit.

In an attempt to mitigate the damage, Senator Bolsonaro has floated the idea of picking a female running mate and has engaged with conservative women politicians. Despite these efforts, the tension remains unresolved, highlighting a family and political divide that could impact the election's outcome.

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