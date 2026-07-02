Tragic Mishap: Open Manhole Claims Life in Sakinaka

The BMC has suspended four officials following the death of Aslam Isak Shaikh, who fell into an open manhole amidst heavy rain in Sakinaka. A high-level committee investigates as authorities strive to recover the body. The incident raises questions on the municipality's negligence and safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 17:26 IST
Tragic Mishap: Open Manhole Claims Life in Sakinaka
A view of the manhole in Sakinaka where a pedestrian accidentally fell (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has suspended four officials, including the Assistant Commissioner of 'L' Ward, in connection with the tragic death of Aslam Isak Shaikh. Shaikh, a resident of Yadav Nagar in Sakinaka, died after falling into an open manhole amid heavy rains in Andheri East.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Sakinaka Police Station on Khairani Road, where drainage maintenance was underway. Despite retrieving the body, recovery efforts are ongoing. BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide ordered the formation of a high-level committee to investigate.

The incident was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade at 12:26 PM, prompting immediate search efforts. According to Fire Department officer AB Sonawane, strong water flow complicated the rescue, eventually locating Shaikh unconscious in an adjacent manhole.

Preliminary investigations suggest negligence. Private contractual staff removed the manhole cover for maintenance, but a distracted Shaikh fell in, leading to unsuccessful immediate rescue attempts.

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