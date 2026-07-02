Mumbai Manhole Tragedy Spurs Legislative Uproar

A fatal fall into an open manhole triggered heated debates in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Opposition leaders criticized the ruling government for negligence, demanding stringent action. Speaker Rahul Narvekar instructed the government to consider culpable homicide charges while suspensions of civic officials were announced pending investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 17:44 IST
Mumbai Manhole Tragedy Spurs Legislative Uproar
The death of a man after falling into an open manhole was raised in Maharashtra assembly (Photo/ Maharashtra Assembly). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a man's tragic death after falling into an open manhole in Mumbai's Sakinaka area on Thursday has incited a significant uproar during the ongoing monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

BJP MLA Ameet Satam brought the matter to the assembly's attention, demanding immediate suspensions and harsh penalties against those responsible, including contractors and civic officials.

Citing the gravity of the incident, Speaker Rahul Narvekar urged the state government to pursue more than just suspensions, suggesting that those liable be charged with culpable homicide. The events have fueled the Opposition's criticisms, with Congress MLA Nana Patole severely criticizing the Eknath Shinde-led government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for their handling of civic responsibilities.

Patole questioned the safety of Mumbaikars under the current administration, calling attention to previous fatal incidents. He highlighted recent tragedies and accused the government of being embroiled in corruption.

Reacting to the incident, the BMC has suspended four officials, pending investigation. They have identified the victim as 60-year-old Aslam Isak Shaikh from Yadav Nagar, who accidentally fell into the manhole amidst ongoing drainage repairs in heavy rain.

The authorities have retrieved Shaikh's body, as a search committee, led by the Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs), investigates the incident further. The committee has been tasked with presenting a detailed report within a week.

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