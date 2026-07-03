Yogi Adityanath Unveils Advanced Administrative Campus and Kicks Off Uttar Pradesh Common Festival 2026

In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates the modern RUPAAM campus, aimed at advancing administrative training. The event coincides with the launch of the Uttar Pradesh Common Festival 2026, celebrating agricultural achievements, and underlining the state's commitment to development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 10:10 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 10:10 IST
Yogi Adityanath Unveils Advanced Administrative Campus and Kicks Off Uttar Pradesh Common Festival 2026
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the newly established Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Uttar Pradesh Administration and Management Academy (RUPAAM) campus in Lucknow. The advanced facility, which cost over Rs 464 crore and spans more than 22 acres, is set to redefine administrative training with its world-class infrastructure aimed at addressing modern challenges.

In parallel, CM Yogi also launched the 9th 'Uttar Pradesh Common Festival 2026,' a celebratory event highlighting agricultural progress across the state. A commemorative volume was released during the festival, and distinguished gardeners received recognition for their contribution to Uttar Pradesh's agricultural prosperity.

The RUPAAM campus is part of a broader strategy to build a 'Developed Uttar Pradesh' by fostering an environment of capable governance and robust agricultural productivity. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, it aims to enhance leadership and capacity-building programs, significantly impacting the quality of governance and public service delivery in the state.

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