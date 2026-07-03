Yogi Adityanath Unveils Advanced Administrative Campus and Kicks Off Uttar Pradesh Common Festival 2026

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the newly established Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Uttar Pradesh Administration and Management Academy (RUPAAM) campus in Lucknow. The advanced facility, which cost over Rs 464 crore and spans more than 22 acres, is set to redefine administrative training with its world-class infrastructure aimed at addressing modern challenges.

In parallel, CM Yogi also launched the 9th 'Uttar Pradesh Common Festival 2026,' a celebratory event highlighting agricultural progress across the state. A commemorative volume was released during the festival, and distinguished gardeners received recognition for their contribution to Uttar Pradesh's agricultural prosperity.

The RUPAAM campus is part of a broader strategy to build a 'Developed Uttar Pradesh' by fostering an environment of capable governance and robust agricultural productivity. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, it aims to enhance leadership and capacity-building programs, significantly impacting the quality of governance and public service delivery in the state.