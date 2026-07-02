Uttar Pradesh BJP Vows No Leniency in Ram Mandir Donation Scandal

Uttar Pradesh BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary pledged that those found guilty in the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case will face consequences. The Yogi Adityanath government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to thoroughly investigate the issue, despite opposition parties' criticism. Accusations of political exploitation have intensified the controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 12:18 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 12:18 IST
Uttar Pradesh BJP Vows No Leniency in Ram Mandir Donation Scandal
Uttar Pradesh BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Amid mounting political tensions, Uttar Pradesh BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary reaffirmed the government's commitment to holding accountable those involved in the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations. In a conversation with ANI, Chaudhary assured that the formations of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) demonstrate the Yogi Adityanath administration's resolve to investigate the matter diligently.

Chaudhary highlighted the opposition's role in scrutinizing government actions but emphasized that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath swiftly launched the SIT upon learning of the allegations. He noted that eight individuals have already faced detention, and with an expanded investigation timeline, the SIT aims to thoroughly examine all aspects of the case.

The allegations have fueled a fierce political feud, with opposition leaders like Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal accusing the BJP of manipulating religious sentiments for political ends. As the SIT's inquiry continues, officials have extended their investigation window to ensure a comprehensive probe.

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