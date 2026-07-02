Kejriwal Accuses PM Modi Amid Ram Mandir Donation Controversy

In a heated statement, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging his involvement in the Ram Mandir donation scandal. Kejriwal vividly compared PM Modi to the legendary blind king Dhritarashtra from the Mahabharata, implying willful ignorance of significant financial irregularities.

The controversy revolves around alleged embezzlement of funds meant for the sacred Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, raising public unrest. An FIR filed on June 25 brought the accusations to light, with Kejriwal questioning the purchase of land by the temple trust at marked-up prices, indicating a massive scam in the transactions.

With allegations against several key figures, including Champat Rai, who is deemed close to the Prime Minister, Kejriwal criticized the formation of an SIT without an FIR, alleging it was a strategy to mislead the public. The AAP leader emphasized the urgent need for a thorough investigation to ensure accountability and restore public faith.