Delhi Police Dismantles Expired Goods Repackaging Racket

In a significant crackdown, Delhi Police have exposed a major scam involving the alteration of expiry dates and repackaging of expired international food products. The recovered goods, valued at over Rs 20 lakh, were intended for distribution in both domestic and international markets.

The operation, conducted by Delhi Police’s Okhla Industrial Area team under ACP Anil Sharma’s supervision, was undertaken alongside the SDM, Badarpur, FSSAI, and NGO Mission Mukti at M/s Westened Corporation Pvt. Ltd. in Okhla Phase-II.

The investigation, initially sparked by intelligence of child labor, instead led to the discovery of a sophisticated setup altering manufacturing dates. The products were sold as authentic, complete with fake nutritional labels and MRP stickers. Police have arrested the business owner and six others, with an FIR lodged at Okhla Industrial Area Police Station.