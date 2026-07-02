Delhi Police Arrests Salim Pistol: UAPA Case Developments

Salim Ahmed, known as Salim Pistol, was apprehended by Delhi Police under the charges of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The arrest follows a series of legal twists, including previous bail grants in other serious cases. Salim Pistol, implicated in two separate cases under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), is now under a five-day custodial remand sanctioned by Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal.

The remand decision, announced on Wednesday, allows investigators more time to interrogate Salim in connection with the UAPA case. This move comes in the wake of the Delhi High Court's stay on an interim bail that was initially awarded by the Patiala House Court. The earlier bail was related to another high-profile case involving notorious gangster Hasim Baba.

Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh argued on behalf of the police, highlighting Salim Pistol's extensive criminal background. Singh emphasized the supply of arms and ammunition to criminal syndicates as a pressing concern, urging the court to maintain order and prevent Salim's release. The trial court had set bail conditions, including a Rs. 40,000 bond, but further judicial reviews will determine the next steps.