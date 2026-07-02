Hyderabad Police Crackdown on Meat Adulteration and Food Safety Violations

Hyderabad police apprehended two suspects for allegedly supplying beef as mutton to hotels and seized 50 kg of adulterated meat. Meanwhile, a major crackdown by H-FAST revealed illegal operations at a fast food godown, seizing 110 kg of adulterated stock and arresting two for violating food safety standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 10:30 IST
Hyderabad Police Crackdown on Meat Adulteration and Food Safety Violations
Beef seized during investigation (Photo/Hyderabad Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an alarming crackdown on food adulteration, Hyderabad's Central Crime Station (CCS) and H-FAST apprehended two individuals accused of supplying beef instead of mutton to several city hotels, police announced on Tuesday.

The suspects were nabbed on July 1 after credible intelligence led to the seizure of 50 kg of meat allegedly mixed with beef. Consequently, the accused were turned over to Habeeb Nagar Police Station, where a case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine the full extent of their supply network.

Earlier, on June 19, as part of a major operation against food adulteration, H-FAST and a Food Safety Officer conducted a surprise raid at an illegal fast food godown in the Charminar area. They seized 110 kg of adulterated stock from Al Akbar Fast Food and Godown in Panch Mohalla. The establishment, operating without an FSSAI licence, was using banned artificial food colors and was found in extremely unhygienic conditions, posing severe public health risks. Two individuals responsible for the illicit operation were taken into custody.

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