Delhi's Guardian Angels: Unraveling the Terror-Crime Web

The Delhi Police on Wednesday reported a significant breakthrough in thwarting a cross-border terror-crime syndicate targeting religious sites and police establishments in the national capital. An operative linked to the Shahzad Bhatti network was arrested while conducting reconnaissance of sensitive areas, prompting an intensive investigation.

DCP Special Cell Praveen Kumar Tripathi detailed the operation, revealing that four individuals had been apprehended as part of a major crackdown by the Special Cell's New Delhi Range. The arrests include one individual in Delhi and three others in Punjab, who were operating under the direction of Pakistan-based handlers.

Authorities are actively investigating potential local connections and targets identified by the syndicate. Weapons, narcotics, and foreign communications were recovered, highlighting the depth of this terror network. The operation underscores Delhi Police's commitment to safeguard the city's safety and disrupt international criminal ties.