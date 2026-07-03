Hoax Bomb Threat Unveiled at ISRO Headquarters: Accused Found Mentally Unstable

A man from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested for allegedly sending a fake bomb threat to ISRO Headquarters in Bengaluru. A special investigation team traced the sender, confirming the threat as a hoax. The accused was found to have mental health issues during the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 17:53 IST
Hoax Bomb Threat Unveiled at ISRO Headquarters: Accused Found Mentally Unstable
ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru (Photo/ISRO's website). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a startling incident, a man from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, has been apprehended by Bengaluru Police for allegedly dispatching a fraudulent bomb threat email to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Headquarters. The arrest, made after the Delhi police apprehension, revealed the accused's mental health issues.

The hoax email, received by ISRO Headquarters on July 2, prompted an immediate security check. Fortunately, the inspection revealed no threats, confirming the email's fraudulent nature. Police in Bengaluru swiftly registered a case following an ISRO official's complaint, initiating an in-depth investigation.

A dedicated team of investigators successfully traced the email's origin to Ghaziabad. The accused's electronic device was confiscated, corroborating the email's source. Meanwhile, Karnataka officials remain on high alert, emphasizing vigilance against similar threats.

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