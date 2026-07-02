ISRO Receives Hoax Bomb Threat: Security Measures Strengthened

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) headquarters in Bengaluru received a hoax bomb threat call, prompting a comprehensive police investigation. No explosives were found, and officials have assured increased vigilance following recent security concerns across Karnataka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 18:04 IST
ISRO Receives Hoax Bomb Threat: Security Measures Strengthened
ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru (Photo/ISRO's website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Bengaluru, Karnataka, was the target of a hoax bomb threat, according to officials. The alarming call was received on Thursday, leading ISRO to file a formal complaint with the police, who have launched an investigation into the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police for North Bengaluru, Babasab Nemagouda, stated that the threat was reported in the afternoon and swiftly responded to by law enforcement. 'Our officials rushed to ISRO and thoroughly checked the premises; nothing was found,' Nemagouda confirmed. The police are currently delving deeper into the investigation.

Addressing the escalation in such threats, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge reassured the public of the government's vigilance. He noted similar incidents have occurred in different locations, but emphasized that security forces are on high alert to prevent any real danger from emerging. Further details on the probe are awaited.

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