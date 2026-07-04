Bridging Financial Gaps: Mayank Kumar's Mission for India's Middle Class

Mayank Kumar, a finance educator, aims to empower India's salaried workforce with essential financial knowledge. Through @myklogic, he focuses on financial clarity for working professionals, simplifying complex financial topics and addressing everyday money decisions. Kumar's unique approach combines practical guidance with storytelling to foster financial confidence and control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 12:14 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 12:14 IST
Bridging Financial Gaps: Mayank Kumar's Mission for India's Middle Class
'Financial Storyteller' Mayank Kumar (Photo/ Courtesy Mayank Kumar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a rapidly evolving financial ecosystem, India's middle-class workforce faces a unique challenge. As costs rise and job structures shift, financial literacy has never been more crucial. Finance educator Mayank Kumar, known online as myklogic, is addressing this need by offering practical insights into everyday financial decisions many salaried Indians encounter.

Kumar's work, amassing over 60 million views, aims to clarify financial topics beyond simple investment advice. By addressing salary structures, CTC breakdowns, PF contributions, and tax documents, Kumar provides financial clarity to the average Indian, ensuring they fully understand their financial environments and the impact of their decisions.

With a focus on real-world application, Kumar emphasizes storytelling in finance education, enabling middle-class Indians to navigate complex systems with ease and confidence. His efforts in transforming financial literacy highlight financial confidence as the next pivotal movement for India's vast working demographic.

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